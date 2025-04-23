What's the story

The Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been heavily trolled for posting a Ghibli-style image in relation to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The animated photo, shared on X (formerly Twitter), was captioned in Hindi, "Faith was asked, not caste...we will remember."

The caption references survivor accounts from the attack, who said victims were singled out and asked to recite Islamic verses before being killed.