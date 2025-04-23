'Insult to victims': BJP's Ghibli-style post on Pahalgam attack backfires
What's the story
The Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been heavily trolled for posting a Ghibli-style image in relation to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.
The animated photo, shared on X (formerly Twitter), was captioned in Hindi, "Faith was asked, not caste...we will remember."
The caption references survivor accounts from the attack, who said victims were singled out and asked to recite Islamic verses before being killed.
Attack details
The attack claimed the lives of 26 people
At least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack that happened on Tuesday. A 26-year-old Indian Navy officer was among the victims.
Disturbing images of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media, including one of a woman sitting beside her husband's body, who was allegedly killed by terrorists.
Public reaction
Social media users criticized BJP's post
BJP Chhattisgarh's transformation of the image into a Ghibli-style animation using AI has been widely criticized. Many social media users called it a mockery of the tragedy and an insult to the victims.
"Usually don't engage w political accounts but this is a deep insult to the victims. You are a political party, go do your work. Leave the tweeting to people here who don't have the power to do anything."
इससे ज़्यादा और क्या शर्म की बात होगी कि— विकाश यादव (@Vikash969697) April 23, 2025
देश में इतनी बड़ी आतंकी घटना हुई है और इस देश का सत्ताधारी दल उसे अपने चुनावी कैंपेन जैसे प्रयोग कर रहा है,
BJP Chhattisgarh के ऑफिशियल अकाउंट से Ghibli Image बनाकर पोस्ट किया गया
शर्म आनी चाहिए बीजेपी वालों को #PahalgamTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/ygrpZrOTYe
Government response
Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi respond
After the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation. He met families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Srinagar and paid a visit to the site of the brutal incident.
PM Narendra Modi curtailed his Saudi Arabia trip after the incident. On his arrival, he held a meeting at the airport with the national security advisor, the external affairs minister, and the foreign secretary to discuss the situation.