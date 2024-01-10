Indian Navy gets first locally-made medium altitude, long endurance drone

02:54 pm Jan 10, 2024

The drone was made by Adani Defence and Aerospace

India's Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, unveiled the Drishti 10 'Starliner,' the country's first homegrown unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) today. This cutting-edge drone made by Adani Defence and Aerospace, represents a major stride toward self-sufficiency in advanced aerial systems and maritime dominance. "This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy," said Kumar.

Drishti 10's specifications and capabilities

The Drishti 10 'Starliner' is a top-of-the-line Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) drone. It boasts 36 hours of endurance, a 450kg payload capacity, and STANAG 4671 certification. It is also the sole all-weather military platform approved for use in segregated as well as unsegregated airspace. "Drishti 10's integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance," added Kumar.

More details about Drishti 10

The Drishti 10 'Starliner' is a locally assembled version of the Elbit Hermes-900 MALE UAV. Adani built it in collaboration with Israeli firm Elbit Systems. As of now, the Indian Navy and Army have ordered two of these Drishti-10 drones. The UAV will be taken from Hyderabad to Porbandar in Gujarat in the coming days, to induct it into naval operations.

Adani Defence's expanding capabilities

Adani Defence and Aerospace, the company behind the Drishti 10, has built India's first UAV manufacturing facility and private sector small arms factory. It is also working on India's first comprehensive aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility. In response to the growing threat of rogue drones, Adani is working on counter-drone systems for both military and civilian use. The firm's extensive network of Tier 1 and 2 suppliers in the defense industry positions it well for integrating larger platforms.