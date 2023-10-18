Ethics Committee to hear complaint against Moitra on October 26

Ethics Committee to hear complaint against Moitra on October 26

By Prateek Talukdar 01:02 pm Oct 18, 202301:02 pm

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will hear BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's cash for query complaint against Mahua Moitra on October 26

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will hear Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey's "cash for query" complaint against Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Mahua Moitra on October 26, NDTV reported. The complaint was referred to the committee on Tuesday. Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribes to ask questions in Parliament at businessman Darshan Hiranandani's behest, targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hiranandani paid Rs. 2 crore, expensive gifts to Moitra: Dubey

Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, accusing Moitra of breaching parliamentary privilege, contempt of Parliament, and criminal conspiracy. He alleged that Hiranandani paid Moitra Rs. 2 crore, expensive gifts such as an iPhone, and another Rs. 75 lakh for fighting elections. The BJP MP alleged that in 2019-23, 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra were on Hiranandani's behalf.

Ready for any motion against me: Moitra

Dubey, in his letter to Birla, cited "painstaking research" by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with some of his allegations against Moitra. Denying the allegation, Moitra posted on X, saying, "Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala and other [BJP] luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those."

Moitra sues Dubey, Dehadrai for defamation

Moitra filed a defamation case against Dubey, Dehadrai, and multiple media organizations at the Delhi High Court. Dehadrai is allegedly Moitra's estranged partner and is locked in a feud with her regarding the custody of their pet dog. In the last six months, Moitra has filed several police complaints against Dehadrai, alleging trespassing, theft, and abuse, among others.

Moitra gave Hiranandani access to her Lok Sabha account: Dubey

Dubey alleged Moitra gave Hiranandani access to her Lok Sabha account to directly post the questions. He referred to the cash-for-query scam from 2005, wherein 11 MPs were suspended within a "record time of 23 days" and said that the current situation is a "re-emergence" of the scam. The Hiranandani Group, which lost energy and infrastructure projects to the Adani Group, denied the allegations.