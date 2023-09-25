Who will cancel my 2024 election ticket? Brij Bhushan asks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 25, 2023 | 08:16 pm

'Who will cancel my election ticket?' Brij Bhushan Singh's arrogant remark ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Six-time Lok Sabha MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is embroiled in a legal battle after being accused of sexually abusing several women wrestlers. While his political career is under scrutiny, a video of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP recently went viral. In it, he could be seen arrogantly asking who is going to "cancel" his ticket for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Why does this story matter?

To recall, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Singh on June 15 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 506, 354, 354A, and 354D. These charges include stalking, assault, criminal intimidation, and sexual harassment. However, the inaction by authorities against the BJP MP prompted numerous renowned Indian grapplers to protest from January to June in the national capital.

Details on Singh's viral remarks on 2024 polls

While Singh was attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki recently, media personnel asked the outgoing WFI chief if he would be denied a ticket in the 2024 polls, given the sexual harassment case against him. Singh responded to this question by asking in Hindi, "Kaun kaat raha hai uska naam batao? Kaatoge aap? Kaatoge? (Who will cancel my ticket? Will you do it? Will you?)."

DCW chief reacts to Singh's comments, flags his arrogance

The video of this incident went instantly viral and drew much criticism on social media. Among others, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal also slammed Singh. She shared the clip of his remarks on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her thoughts on it. "Brij Bhushan is openly challenging who has the courage to cancel his ticket? Only a big man must be in charge of this; that is why there is so much arrogance of power!" she tweeted.

Check out Maliwal's post on Singh

Singh harassed wrestlers at every opportunity: Delhi Police

On the other hand, the Delhi Police on Saturday told the Rouse Avenue Court that Singh tried to sexually harass women wrestlers whenever he got an opportunity. Representing the police, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava alleged that the outgoing president of the WFI "knew what he was doing" and intended to outrage the modesty of the women wrestlers.

