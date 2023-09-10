Aim is to defeat Congress: Kumaraswamy on BJP-JD(S) alliance rumors

Politics

Aim is to defeat Congress: Kumaraswamy on BJP-JD(S) alliance rumors

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 10, 2023 | 10:31 pm 2 min read

JD(S)-BJP alliance talks still in initial stages, says HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly dismissed rumors of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he admitted the JD(S)-BJP talks were still in an early stage. As per reports, the JD(S) leader also said his party's primary aim was to expose and defeat the corrupt Congress government in the state.

Why does this story matter?

After a landslide defeat to the grand old party during this year's assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP is looking to make a comeback at the national level and win the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy's statements came days after reports claimed that a decision to form an alliance with the BJP was made after JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda met with the saffron party's top leadership in New Delhi.

BJP-JD(S) alliance speculations continue ahead of 2024 polls

On Sunday, Kumaraswamy told the news agency ANI, "So far, JD(S) has not made any final decisions yet. We are waiting, and discussions are going on." Moreover, on rumors of a split in the JD(S), he added, "There are no internal issues in our party, and all 19 MLAs are together. Even if an issue arises, we know how to solve it," per Hindustan Times.

Check out former Karnataka CM's reaction here

Yediyurappa has spoken about alliance: Kumaraswamy

Speaking about the reports of Deve Gowda meeting top saffron brigade leaders, including BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumaraswamy stated, "A decision in the interest of the state will be taken later." He also responded to BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's recent statements that an agreement with JD(S)was already in place. "BS Yediyurappa has spoken about the alliance for which I am grateful to him," The New Indian Express quoted the JD(S) leader stating.

Siddaramaiah slams JD(S)-BJP alliance

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has criticized the JD(S) for allegedly joining hands with the BJP. "I had called JD(S) as BJP's B-team, and it is getting proved now. JD(S) people used to get angry at me, when I called them B-team. Also, they have named themselves as Secular — Janata Dal (Secular) — but have joined hands with a communal party," PTI quoted him as saying.

Share this timeline