AIADMK breaks up with BJP, passes resolution to exit NDA

Politics

AIADMK breaks up with BJP, passes resolution to exit NDA

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 25, 2023 | 05:52 pm 1 min read

Tamil Nadu's All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has severed ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The party's deputy general secretary KP Munusamy made the announcement on Monday after a unanimous resolution of the party's MPs, MLAs, and district heads. The party workers celebrated the move by bursting firecrackers at the party's headquarters in Chennai.

Why does this story matter?

This comes nearly a week after Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that CN Annadurai, Tamil Nadu's first chief minister, insulted Hinduism in 1956 and had to hide until he issued an apology. The AIADMK, which was founded on the principles set by Annadurai, accused Annamalai of deliberately insulting the Dravidian icon. The rift assumes importance as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching.

Share this timeline