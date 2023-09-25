Rajasthan: Shekhawat meets Raje, signals 'patch-up' before Modi's Jaipur rally

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 25, 2023 | 12:55 pm 1 min read

Vasundhara Raje has hosted rival Gajendra Shekhawat Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Rajasthan visit

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reportedly visited former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday evening, hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jaipur visit. Shekhawat's visit, believed to be a courtesy call, seemingly signals a reconciliation between the rival BJP leaders, as well as Raje's support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign. PM Modi is set to address the party's Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Jaipur, marking the culmination of its Parivartan Yatras ahead of the assembly elections.

Raje, Shekhawat participate in BJP core committee meeting

BJP's campaign launch for Rajasthan elections

PM Modi will address the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Jaipur, officially launching the BJP's marathon campaign in the state for the upcoming state elections. The event follows the party's four-phase Parivartan Yatras, which covered all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan to build momentum. With Raje and Shekhawat's support and the prime minister's involvement, the BJP aims to make a strong impact in the state elections.

