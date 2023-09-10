Those against India's name change can leave country: BJP leader

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 10, 2023 | 04:55 pm 2 min read

India will be renamed as Bharat, those against name can leave country: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday reportedly alleged that India would be renamed to "Bharat" and those against the change of name should leave the country. Speaking at the "Chai pe Charcha" program organized in the state's Kharagpur, the BJP MP from Medinipur claimed all statues of foreigners in Kolkata would be removed if his party came to power.

Why does this story matter?

A political row erupted after President Droupadi Murmu's official G20 dinner invitations were sent under the "President of Bharat" title instead of the traditional "President of India." Several leaders of the opposition camp publicly labeled the move as a distraction from real issues, while supporters asserted the name "Bharat" reflected the country's cultural heritage better.

Ghosh's 'Bharat' remark in Kharagpur

As per the news agency PTI, during the Kharagpur event, Ghosh stated, "When our party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal, we will remove all statues of foreigners in Kolkata." "India will be renamed as Bharat. Those not liking it are free to leave the country," the former BJP national vice president further stated.

India-Bharat controversy amid G20 Summit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also made headlines on day one of the G20 Summit in New Delhi as he was seen seated behind a placard that said "Bharat" instead of "India." Notably, the two-day high-level event took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital's Pragati Maidan.

UN official reveals legal process for India's name change

Amid the row, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Chief Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said they will consider India's name change request once it completes all formalities. He said, "When India completes the formalities to change the name, they will inform us, and we will change the name at the UN (records). However, the UN official denied to comment on the ongoing controversy over the same.

