Chandrababu Naidu alleges political motive behind arrest in scam case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 10, 2023 | 03:33 pm 3 min read

Chandrababu Naidu produced before Vijayawada court in AP skill development scam case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) head and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, arrested in connection with an alleged scam, was reportedly produced at the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Sunday morning. Claiming he has been falsely implicated for political gains, Naidu reportedly urged the court to reject the remand report submitted by the prosecuting agency. Naidu also cited the technicalities of the Prevention of Corruption Act, saying there wasn't any "well-founded accusation" against him.

Why does this story matter?

Naidu was arrested on Saturday for his purported links to an alleged scam in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corruption (APSSDC). Established in 2016 by the then-TDP state government, the APSSDC was set up to provide skill training to unemployed youth. However, an AP Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe uncovered that the project was allegedly started without approval from the cabinet and a proper tendering process, among other things.

Know about Naidu's lawyer's argument in court

Representing Naidu, Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra told the Vijayawada court, "The petitioner was [AP's CM] when the alleged offense alleged to have been committed, and the person who removes [the CM] from office is his majesty, i.e., the governor of Andhra Pradesh." "Hence, the prosecution has to obtain prior sanction of the governor even to initiate an inquiry/investigation in the above case... There is a statutory violation and hence the remand has to be rejected," Luthra argued, per NDTV.

Details on AP CID's remand report against Naidu

As per The Indian Express, the AP Police CID claimed that the TDP president is the main accused and conspirator of the alleged APSSDC scam involving Rs. 371 crore of government funds transferred to shell companies. In its remand report, the agency also alleged that Naidu was involved in a criminal conspiracy, forging documents and destroying evidence, among other things.

No direct allegations against Naidu in FIR: Luthra

Arguing that neither the complaint nor the CID's remand report mentioned Naidu's involvement in siphoning off funds, Luthra highlighted the FIR registered in December 2021, too, mentioned no allegations against him. "No criminal complaint can be made and maintained relating to acts done in discharge of official duties...if there is any misuse of funds at any level, the same has to be dealt with in a different manner but not by way of prosecuting an honorable chief minister," he added.

Naidu charged under several IPC sections

News outlet Hindustan Times earlier reported that the former Andhra CM was apprehended on non-bailable charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34, 37, 201, 166, 167, 120(8), 409, 418, 420, 465, 468, and 471. A notice was also reportedly handed over to TDP chief Naidu under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 50 (1) (2) at the time of his arrest.

