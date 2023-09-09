'Modi government hiding poor from G20 Summit guests': Rahul Gandhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 09, 2023

Congress's Rahul Gandhi said that Modi government has been hiding poor people of India from G20 Summit guests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticized the central government for allegedly "hiding the country's reality" from the guests of the G20 Summit, which is being held in New Delhi. His statement comes after the Delhi Police allegedly cleared slums in the national capital and sought the help of civic agencies to control stray animals in Rajghat ahead of the G20 delegates' visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. These actions have raised concerns among the opposition in the country.

What Gandhi posted on X

Delhi Police tackles stray animals, clears slums

According to India Today, the Delhi Police reportedly asked agencies to rope in snake and dog catchers to catch stray animals during the delegates' visit. A senior police officer said they were asked to contact the snake catchers because there is a jungle nearby. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) didn't directly link the removal of stray dogs to the summit but said they were being picked up on an "urgent need basis."

Opposition leader's exclusion from G20 dinner sparks criticism

On Saturday, another Congress leader, P Chidambaram, also criticized the Centre for excluding the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, from the G20 gala dinner, which will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. "This can happen only in countries where there is no democracy or no opposition," he posted on X. Gandhi also alleged that the government does not value the leader of 60% of India's population, raising concerns over the government's approach toward democracy and opposition.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh attacks PM Modi

Wall built to block slums during Trump's visit

In a similar example, Ahmedabad authorities allegedly constructed a half-kilometer brick wall to shield former US President Donald Trump from the sight of slums during his visit to the city in 2020. The decision faced a huge backlash, although a senior government official stated that the wall was constructed for security reasons and not to conceal the slum district that housed around 800 families.

