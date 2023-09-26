12-hour Bengaluru bandh as farmers protest against Cauvery water release

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 26, 2023 | 10:25 am 3 min read

A 12-hour bandh has been called in Bengaluru to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

A 12-hour bandh has been called by the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit of farmers' unions, in Bengaluru on Tuesday to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Educational institutions have declared a holiday as the bandh, which began at 6:00am, is likely to disrupt normal life. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers' Federation and auto-taxi unions are supporting the bandh, while the Ola-Uber drivers' association and hotel owners' association are opposing it.

Why does this story matter?

The dispute over sharing the water of the Cauvery River dates back over two centuries. The river is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in both states. Karnataka is reportedly facing water scarcity, particularly in the Cauvery basin region, due to low rainfall this monsoon season. However, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has directed it to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu.

Section 144 imposed, metro operational

To maintain order during the bandh, the police have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Bengaluru, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people. Multiple airlines requested passengers to reach the Kempegowda International Airport at least three hours before departure. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will remain operational along with hotels and restaurants. Multinational corporations such as Google, IBM, and Accenture, among others, have asked employees to work from home and avoid stepping out.

Yediyurappa says if shops open, owners responsible for consequences

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular), both opposition parties, are supporting the bandh. BJP stalwart and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa threatened businesses to shut down, saying, "In case any shops are kept open on bandh day, only they will be held responsible for the consequences." JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy called for a peaceful protest, saying this bandh should be an eye-opener for the union government and a warning to the state government.

Siddaramaiah says won't curtail protests, police says not allowed

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, citing the democratic right to protest, said, "We will not curtail protests, but the BJP and JD(S) are trying to do politics on the issue." However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru Central, Shekar T Tekkannavar, said, "As per the order of the commissioner, no protest or procession is allowed." The ruling Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu's incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are demanding the prime minister's intervention in the dispute.

Statewide bandh called on Friday

Pro-Kannada outfit Kannada Okkuta, led by activist Vatal Nagaraj, has called for another 12-hour bandh on Friday for the entire state. "Our fight is for the entire Karnataka. Kannada Okkuta has organized more than 50 bandhs in the whole state so far," Nagaraj said. Notably, the Cauvery water dispute was resolved in 2018 by the Supreme Court, but Karnataka says it failed to account for distress years.

