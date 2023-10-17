Tamil Nadu: 11 dead in 2 separate firecracker unit blasts
At least 11 people reportedly lost their lives in explosions at two separate firecracker units in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Tuesday. The first blast occurred at a firecracker shop in M Pudupatti and the other at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi. The first incident occurred as workers were testing half-dried firecracker samples ahead of Diwali, official sources told The New Indian Express.
2 other workers suffer burn injuries
In the M Pudupatti explosion, which took place at a firecracker unit's shop, two other workers also sustained 20-25% burn injuries. They were admitted to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur for treatment, The New Indian Express reported. A probe has been launched into the incident, and the police are trying to identify the 10 charred bodies that they have recovered.