Tamil Nadu: 11 dead in 2 separate firecracker unit blasts

By Riya Baibhawi 06:41 pm Oct 17, 202306:41 pm

The first explosion reportedly took place during the testing of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

At least 11 people reportedly lost their lives in explosions at two separate firecracker units in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Tuesday. The first blast occurred at a firecracker shop in M Pudupatti and the other at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi. The first incident occurred as workers were testing half-dried firecracker samples ahead of Diwali, official sources told The New Indian Express.

2 other workers suffer burn injuries

In the M Pudupatti explosion, which took place at a firecracker unit's shop, two other workers also sustained 20-25% burn injuries. They were admitted to the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur for treatment, The New Indian Express reported. A probe has been launched into the incident, and the police are trying to identify the 10 charred bodies that they have recovered.

