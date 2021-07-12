Fire breaks out at Tikri Kalan area; no casualty reported

It took over 10 hours for more than 200 fire-fighters to douse the blaze at open-godown in Tikri Kalan area

It took over 10 hours for more than 200 fire-fighters to douse the blaze at an open godown in the PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area where a major fire broke out on Sunday night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. However, no casualty was reported, they added. PVC materials in huge quantities were stocked up at the open godown, the officials said.

Details

Cooling process at the spot will take time: Official

"The fire spread at a faster pace due to high wind speed," a fire official said. "The fire was brought under control by 7:00 am. Twenty fire-tenders are still working at the spot where the cooling process is underway but the process will continue for a longer period because of the nature of materials that were stored at the godown," he added.

Information

Cause of the fire is yet not known

Since the godown did not have a boundary wall, the risk of fire spreading to other adjoining areas was high. The fire was, however, brought under control in the late-night operation. The fire official said that the cause of the fire is yet not known.

Fire tenders

Over 40 fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire

DFS Director Atul Garg said, "A call about the fire in PVC market was received around 8:35 pm on Sunday. The fire that started from the open godown had spread over a large area." "More than 200 personnel and over 40 fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire," he added.

Background

Not the first incident of fire at Tikri Kalan area

This is not the first time that a major fire has occurred at the Tikri Kalan area's PVC market. "On May 24, a medium category fire incident occurred at the market, and 32 fire tenders were deployed to contain the massive fire that started from a plastic waste spread in an open area of approximately three acres," the DFS officials said.