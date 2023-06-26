India

TN: Kamal Haasan gifts car to 'sacked' woman bus driver

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 26, 2023 | 04:51 pm 2 min read

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has gifted a car to sacked Coimbatore-based woman bus driver

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday gifted a car to Sharmila, the first woman bus driver in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, days after she was forced to resign over a controversy surrounding issuing a travel ticket to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Haasan gave her the vehicle on behalf of his organization, Kamal Panbattu Maiam, to enable her to become a driver-entrepreneur.

Why does this story matter?

Sharmila was forced to resign on Friday due to a controversy over the issuance of a bus ticket to Kanimozhi, who opted to travel in the vehicle driven by the youngster. Sharmila claimed a conductor "disrespected" Kanimozhi, leading to her resignation from her "dream job." Kanimozhi was also accused of a publicity stunt by inviting prominent personalities to travel on the bus.

Sharmila shouldn't remain driver, but become entrepreneur: Haasan

Reacting to the recent controversy, Haasan said, "I was anguished over the recent debate surrounding Sharmila, who was a very good example to women of her age." "Sharmila should not remain a mere driver. My belief is to create many Sharmilas," the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said. He further said that Sharmila would use the car for rental service and become an entrepreneur.

Watch: Haasan presents car keys to sacked bus driver

Transport firm accuses Sharmila of seeking publicity

Soon after the controversy, the transport firm in Coimbatore for whom Sharminal worked claimed they weren't aware of Kanimozhi's proposed travel plan. It also insisted Sharmila had left on her own accord. However, Sharmila claimed she had already intimated the management about the proposed visit.

