'BJP's troll sena': Mahua Moitra responds to viral personal photos

Politics 3 min read

By Chanshimla Varah 07:37 pm Oct 15, 202307:37 pm

TMC's Mahua Moitra has responded to viral photos with Shashi Tharoor

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday reacted to the circulation of her personal photos with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on social media. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading cropped images of her and Tharoor having dinner at a restaurant. Moitra faced online trolling, with some suggesting that something was "cooking" between the two politicians. She criticized the BJP and its IT cell, urging them to upload the full images and reveal the other dinner attendees.

Taking to X, Moitra wrote, "Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by @BJP4India's troll sena." "I like a green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping-show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal's women live a life. Not a lie," she adds. Moitra also slammed the BJP for their actions and expressed pride in living an authentic life as a woman from West Bengal.

In one of the images that have been circulated, Moitra is seen posing with a glass of champagne and a cigar. However, she denied that she was smoking, stating that she was allergic to cigarettes. The TMC MP explained that she was only posing with the cigar as a joke. She took to X to address the issue, asserting that the photos were cropped and challenging the BJP to show the full image and reveal the other individuals present.

As the photos went viral, social media users reacted to Moitra's photos with mixed opinions. Some trolled her for her appearance with Tharoor, while others have defended her right to privacy. One user even commented on the health risks of smoking, which she quickly clarified. However, the incident also highlights the challenges faced by politicians in maintaining their privacy and reputation in the age of social media.

In a separate development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, demanding the formation of an inquiry committee against Moitra and her "immediate suspension" from the House. In the letter, Dubey alleged that he had evidence Mahua took "cash and gifts" from business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. He also alleged that the queries were frequently directed toward Adani Group, which Hiranandani Group was competing with for business.

Since the Hindenburg Research report in January, accusing the Adani Group of accounting fraud, opposition party leaders have been questioning the BJP government "over its silence" on the matter. Notable among those leaders is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why an investigation had not been launched. Moitra herself has also frequently attacked Adani Group on social media platforms, questioning the conglomerate's projects, income source, and exorbitant share price.