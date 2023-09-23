What makes Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi International Cricket Stadium special?

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 23, 2023

PM Modi laid foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially laid the foundation stone of the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh during a grand ceremony attended by several political and sports personalities. It should also be noted that this will be the third international cricket stadium in the state after Kanpur and Lucknow. Here is everything that makes this cricket stadium unique!

Key features of stadium

As per the news outlet India Today, the architecture of Varanasi International Cricket Stadium is inspired by Lord Shiva and will have trident-shaped floodlights, crescent-shaped roof covers, and ghat steps-based seating. The stadium, which will be built on over 30 acres of land in the Ganjari area, will also feature Bilva Patra-shaped metallic designs on the facade.

Seating capacity and inauguration details

While the land for the international cricket stadium in Varanasi has been acquired for Rs. 121 crore by the state government, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will reportedly spend around Rs. 330 crore on its construction. The stadium will have a seating capacity of more than 30,000 and is expected to be ready by the end of 2025.

Stadium will remain with UPCA on long-term lease

The stadium is being developed under the auspices of the BCCI by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). It will be leased to the UPCA on a long-term basis. It will have seven pitches, practice nets, lounges, a commentator's box, a media center, and a big hostel. Reportedly, construction agency Larsen & Toubro has already begun pre-construction work.

Today, world is connecting with India through cricket: Modi

At Saturday's foundation stone-laying ceremony, PM Modi said, "Today, the world is connecting with India through cricket. With more nations now playing cricket, it's expected the number of matches will rise, and with that, we will need more stadiums." "BCCI will play a major role in developing the stadium. I would like to thank them for this," he added.

Adityanath thanks Modi, BCCI

Tendulkar gifts special 'NAMO' jersey to Modi in Varanasi

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also present during the stone-laying ceremony of the cricket stadium, where he presented a special "NAMO" team India jersey to the prime minister. Among other stars, iconic Indian cricketers such as former Indian skipper and World Cup winner Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar also attended the event.

Video of Tendulkar handing 'NAMO' jersey to Modi

