What's the story

Sri Lanka has set at least 11 Indian fishermen free, in a goodwill gesture.

This comes after PM Narendra Modi appealed for a "humane approach" to resolve the long-standing fishermen issue.

The fishermen issue was a major agenda during talks between PM Modi and Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday, where they also talked about issues concerning the livelihood of these fishermen.