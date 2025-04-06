Sri Lanka frees 11 Indian fishermen after PM Modi's appeal
What's the story
Sri Lanka has set at least 11 Indian fishermen free, in a goodwill gesture.
This comes after PM Narendra Modi appealed for a "humane approach" to resolve the long-standing fishermen issue.
The fishermen issue was a major agenda during talks between PM Modi and Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday, where they also talked about issues concerning the livelihood of these fishermen.
Diplomatic discussions
Modi emphasizes humane approach to fishermen's issue
In his media statement after the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the need for a humane approach in handling this matter.
He said, "We also emphasized on immediate release of the fishermen and their boats."
This isn't an isolated case; several reported cases of personnel of the Sri Lankan Navy attacking Indian fishermen in Palk Strait, which divides Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, have emerged.
Issue impact
Foreign Secretary highlights humanitarian approach
Addressing a media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the issue of fishermen was discussed in "considerable detail" by both nations.
However, he stressed on the need for a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on such matters, as they affect the livelihoods of fishermen on both sides of Palk Bay significantly.
Misri added that both countries are in touch regarding potential future talks between their fishermen's associations.