What's the story

United States President Donald Trump's recent executive order to dismantle the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) has put foreign journalists in America in grave danger.

The move threatens their jobs and legal status, as it puts funding for media outlets like Radio Free Asia (RFA), which offer uncensored news coverage around the world, in jeopardy.

Impending budget cuts could mean deportation or persecution of these journalists when they return home.