Summarize Simplifying... In short In a global trend of easing travel restrictions for Indians, Russia plans to offer visa-free entry from 2025.

This follows similar moves by Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Kenya, with the latter replacing visas with an Electronic Travel Authorization system.

These changes, enjoyed by Indian passport holders in 62 countries, reflect India's growing global influence.

Indians visiting Russia has increased sharply

Explained: Russia plans visa-free entry for Indians from 2025

By Snehil Singh 03:57 pm Dec 17, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Starting spring 2025, Russia will allow Indian tourists to visit the country visa-free. The move comes as a response to the sharp increase in the number of Indians visiting Russia. Moscow alone received 28,500 Indian tourists in the first half of 2024, a 1.5-fold increase from last year. The new policy will ease entry procedures by doing away with long applications and visa fees.

Global trend

Other countries adopt visa-free policies for Indians

Russia's move comes amid a wider global trend of countries relaxing travel restrictions for Indians. Sri Lanka granted visa-free access to Indian citizens from October 1, 2024, for six months. Thailand has indefinitely extended its visa-free policy for Indians, allowing stays of up to 60 days, which can be extended by another 30 days locally.

Visa waivers

Iran and Kazakhstan's visa-waiver programs for Indian tourists

Iran launched a visa-waiver program in February 2024 for Indian tourists arriving by air, permitting a maximum stay of 15 days every six months without extension options. Kazakhstan has been providing visa-free entry to Indians for up to 14 days per visit since 2022, with a maximum of 42 days within a 180-day period. These developments highlight India's growing global influence and the increasing number of countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival privileges to Indian citizens.

Travel ease

Kenya simplifies travel process for Indian citizens

Kenya also joined the list of countries relaxing travel restrictions for Indians by waiving off visa requirements from January 1, 2024. Instead of a visa, Indian citizens now need to get an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) prior to their trip. This online system provides a simple method to obtain travel authorization. Currently, Indian passport holders enjoy such privileges in 62 countries, ranking India 80th on the Henley Passport Index.