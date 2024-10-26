Summarize Simplifying... In short Following Israel's strikes on Iran, the US and UK have shown support for Israel's "targeted and proportional" response, while urging restraint to minimize civilian harm.

France also called for restraint, and the US has deployed missile defense in Israel.

At least two Iranian soldiers were reportedly killed

Israel strikes Iran: How did the West, Arab countries react

What's the story The United States and the United Kingdom have urged Iran to refrain from retaliating after Israel's airstrikes on Iranian military targets. At least two Iranian soldiers were reportedly killed in the overnight strikes. The strikes were in retaliation to Iran's missile barrage on Israel earlier this month. "We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation," US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters.

US supports Israel's 'targeted and proportional' response

The US clarified that it did not participate in the operation but supported Israel's "targeted and proportional" response. President Joe Biden had previously advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to design a response that would deter further attacks while minimizing civilian harm. Similarly, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged restraint, stating that "Iran should not respond."

France urges restraint, US deploys missile defense

France also issued a neutral statement, urging all parties to refrain from actions that could exacerbate regional tensions. Meanwhile, the US has deployed THAAD missile defense batteries to Israel and is ready to defend against any Iranian attack. Arab and Muslim nations, on the other hand, condemned the Israeli strikes, warning of regional instability.

Arab nations express concern over Israeli strikes

Egypt voiced concern over the escalation, while Jordan termed the strikes a violation of international law. Saudi Arabia condemned the strikes and warned against further expansion of the conflict. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed deep concern over the impact of the escalation on regional security, while Iran's ally Qatar condemned the airstrikes and called for dialogue to prevent instability.