In short Simplifying... In short A photo of French President Macron and Minister Oudea-Castera sharing a kiss has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

While some found it embarrassing and indecent, others saw humor in it, leading to a wave of memes and media discussions.

Oudea-Castera, known for her controversial stint as education minister, is back in the spotlight with this incident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

French President's intimate kiss sparks social media frenzy

Netizens lose it over French President Macron, minister's 'embarrassing' kiss

By Tanvi Gupta 04:48 pm Jul 31, 202404:48 pm

What's the story French President Emmanuel Macron is currently under scrutiny following an intimate kiss with his sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera. The incident occurred during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics last Friday. A photograph capturing the moment shows Oudea-Castera kissing Macron's neck while one hand is tightly wrapped around his neck and the other gripping his arm. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was also present in the picture, seemingly looking away from the scene.

Public response

Social media reacted to Macron's controversial kiss

The photograph of Macron and Oudea-Castera has since gone viral, amassing over 4M views on a post on X/Twitter. Despite France's cultural acceptance of kissing as a common form of greeting, this particular incident has sparked debate among users. Many believe the kiss crossed the line from a polite peck to something more "indecent." The reactions have been mixed, with some expressing "embarrassment" and others finding humor in the situation.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the viral images

User comments

'It's my lover that I'm kissing like this. Embarrassing...'

Netizens have shared a range of reactions to the incident. One user commented, "It's my lover that I'm kissing like this. Embarrassing," as reported by the New York Post﻿. Another expressed disapproval, stating, "I find this photo indecent, it's not worthy of a president and a minister." A third user took a lighter approach, jokingly commenting, "Amelie Oudea-Castera greedily kissing Macron. At least one who loves her boss, that's nice to see."

Viral impact

Macron's kiss inspired memes and media coverage

The incident has not only sparked debate on social media but also inspired a wave of memes, particularly imagining the reaction of Macron's wife, 71-year-old Brigitte Macron. French magazine Madame Figaro was the first to highlight the controversial photo. The magazine described Oudea-Castera as someone who "certainly knows how to get people talking about her," further fueling the ongoing discussion on social media.

About the personality

Meanwhile, know more about Oudea-Castera and her controversies

In January, Oudea-Castera was appointed as the education minister by President Macron. However, her tenure was cut short in less than a month following revelations that her children were enrolled in prestigious private schools. This revelation was particularly controversial given that Oudea-Castera had previously made critical remarks about public schools. The combination of these factors led to her removal from the position, as it sparked significant backlash and raised questions about her suitability for the role.