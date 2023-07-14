PM Modi attends Bastille Day parade as Guest of Honor

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 14, 2023 | 02:27 pm 1 min read

PM Narendra Modi attends Bastille Day parade in Paris as Guest of Honor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived as the Guest of Honor to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations, also known as the French National Day, on Friday in Paris. After being received by the French First Lady Brigitte Macron and France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne upon arrival, PM Modi held a candid conversation with other key dignitaries attending the event.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian prime minister is currently on a two-day visit to France. During his visit, he will hold wide-ranging discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron on several key sectors. PM Modi's short trip to Paris, which started on Thursday, includes several engagements with the French CEOs, leadership, the Indian diaspora, and other prominent figures.

