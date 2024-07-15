In short Simplifying... In short In a unique approach to enforce safety regulations, Karnataka Police confiscated the clothes of tourists who attempted to climb rocks in a restricted waterfall area.

Despite some questioning the legality, the move was largely praised on social media for its effectiveness during the monsoon season, with suggestions for its implementation in other regions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karnataka Police confiscate clothes of tourists

Karnataka police punishes waterfall-bathing tourists by taking away their clothes

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:40 pm Jul 15, 202402:40 pm

What's the story In an unusual move to enforce safety regulations, the Karnataka Police confiscated the clothes of tourists bathing in a waterfall during monsoon season. The incident occurred at Charmadi Falls in Mudigere, where visitors ignored warning signs and ventured into off-limits areas. A video capturing the police's disciplinary action has since gone viral on social media, sparking a range of reactions from netizens.

Viral incident

Video of incident goes viral

The video shows a group of tourists pleading with the Chikmagalur division police officers to return their clothes, which were taken after they attempted to climb rocks in a restricted area. After issuing a warning, the police returned the clothing and provided safety instructions before allowing the tourists to leave.

Netizen reactions

Social media users' reaction to police action

Social media users have largely praised the Karnataka Police's unconventional method of enforcing safety regulations. One user commented, "Modern problems need modern solutions," while another suggested this approach should be implemented elsewhere, particularly in Tamhini and Lonavla sections. Despite a few questioning its legality, many applauded the innovative solution for its effectiveness during monsoon season. Since July 1, parts of Karnataka have banned tourist entry to waterfalls due to heightened safety risks during the rainy season.