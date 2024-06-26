In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Nagarjuna faced backlash after his bodyguard pushed a differently-abled fan at an airport.

Nagarjuna meets differently-abled fan pushed by his bodyguard, offers apology

By Tanvi Gupta 04:59 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna recently met the differently-abled fan who was pushed by his bodyguard at Mumbai airport a few days ago. During their meeting, Nagarjuna reassured the fan, saying, "Arre, don't be sorry. It was not your fault, humara galti hai (It was our fault)." The incident—captured on video—showed Nagarjuna's bodyguard shoving the fan, causing him to stumble and fall, leading to public outrage. Nagarjuna later issued an apology on social media.

Social media response

Nagarjuna responded to social media backlash over the incident

The incident occurred over the weekend when the aforementioned fan tried to approach Nagarjuna for a picture at a busy airport. The actor's bodyguard immediately intervened and pushed the fan aside. Following significant backlash, Nagarjuna addressed the issue on X/Twitter, writing: "This just came to my notice...this shouldn't have happened!! I apologize to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!"

Actor's response

Nagarjuna learned of the incident after arrival at hotel

Nagarjuna was unaware of the incident until he arrived at his hotel. ﻿Talking to Times Now, he expressed shock, stating, "I was completely oblivious...My bouncer told me he reacted reflexively when he saw someone approaching me. I was aghast." "What you didn't see [in the video] is that my bouncer immediately went to the gentleman, helped him up, and apologized." The actor further explained that the bouncer was unaware of the fan's disability when he acted.

Ongoing projects

Nagarjuna's current projects amid controversy

Notably, Nagarjuna was in Mumbai filming for his upcoming movie D51 with Dhanush under director Sekhar Kammula's helm. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. In addition to D51, Nagarjuna is working on an action drama titled Kubera, which is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Reports suggest that he will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film by Mohan Raja, featuring Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Madan, Akhil Akkineni, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

Bodyguard issues

Another similar incident happened during 'D51' filming

Earlier this week, Nagarjuna and Dhanush were spotted at Juhu Beach where Dhanush's bodyguards were also seen pushing fans aside and stopping cameras from filming. This incident occurred while they were filming for D51. The film is set in the slum area of Mumbai's Dharavi and features Dhanush as a homeless man who rises to the ranks of the mafia. However, Dhanush has yet to comment on these incidents.