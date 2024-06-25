In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Nagarjuna expressed shock and regret over an incident at the airport involving his bouncer and a disabled fan.

Unaware of the fan's disability, the bouncer reacted reflexively to someone approaching Nagarjuna.

The actor, known for his respect towards fans, felt demonized by the incident's portrayal, stating that he would have apologized immediately had he known.

Actor Nagarjuna has opened up on the recent airport controversy

'I was demonized': Nagarjuna expresses distress over airport incident

By Isha Sharma 03:06 pm Jun 25, 202403:06 pm

What's the story A distressing incident at Mumbai airport involving renowned Telugu actor Nagarjuna has sparked national controversy. A video circulating online shows an allegedly disabled fan being knocked to the ground by the actor's bouncer. Soon after, Nagarjuna took to X and apologized, but the controversy is in no mood to slow down. On Tuesday, he spoke to Times Now, expressing his regret and stating, "I still don't know how it happened."

Actor's response

Nagarjuna learned of the incident after arrival at hotel

Nagarjuna was unaware of the incident until his arrival at his hotel in Mumbai. He expressed shock, stating, "I was completely oblivious... My bouncer told me he reacted reflexively when he saw someone approaching me. I was aghast." "What you didn't see [in the video] is that my bouncer immediately went to the gentleman, helped him up, and apologized." The actor further explained that the bouncer was unaware of the fan's disability when he acted.

Actor's defense

Nagarjuna showed regret and defended his reputation

He defended his reputation, stating, "[Despite my apology], a huge uproar was made about it as if I don't know how to behave with my fans." "We are three generations of actors in our family now. We've been taught to treat our fans as God. You know me for thirty years. Do you think I'd ever misbehave with anyone, let alone a fan?"

Aftermath impact

'As if I am some sort of an insensitive brute'

Nagarjuna, who was in Mumbai for a film shoot with Dhanush, expressed his distress over the incident and its aftermath. He lamented, "It is very upsetting that such an incident happened...I was demonized, as if I am some sort of an insensitive brute." "I didn't even know about the incident. If I did, I would have apologized to the fan there and then. But it's okay. I am the news for a day. Tomorrow it will be someone else."