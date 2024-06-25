In brief Simplifying... In brief Scarlett Johansson is thrilled to join the 'Jurassic World 4' cast, even joking about dying in the first five minutes.

She'll star alongside Jonathan Bailey, with Gareth Edwards directing a fresh storyline.

Scarlett Johansson joins 'Jurassic World 4'

Scarlett Johansson begged to join 'Jurassic World 4': Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 03:01 pm Jun 25, 202403:01 pm

What's the story Scarlett Johansson is ready to trade in her superhero cape for a thrilling adventure in the dinosaur-filled world of Jurassic World 4. During an interview with ComicBook, she expressed a decade-long aspiration to join the franchise, stating, "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years." She also revealed her childhood fondness for Jurassic Park—one of the first films she saw in a theater.

Actor insights

Johansson's excitement for joining 'Jurassic World' franchise

Johansson elaborated on her enthusiasm about joining the Jurassic World franchise. "I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I'm just like, I can't even—I'm pinching myself." Further, the Black Widow actor humorously suggested, "I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do anything for it." "The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable."

Co-star announcement

Jonathan Bailey joins Johansson in 'Jurassic World' installment

Alongside Johansson, Jonathan Bailey-recognized for his role in Bridgerton—will also star in the new Jurassic World. He made the announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and later posted a photo of himself at Universal Studios on Instagram. The script for this upcoming movie is written by David Koepp, who previously penned the original 1993 Steven Spielberg film and its 1997 sequel. Johansson commended Koepp's work, describing the script as "so incredible."

Director details

Gareth Edwards to direct new 'Jurassic World' installment

Gareth Edwards, known for directing Godzilla (2014), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and The Creator (2023), is confirmed as the director of the forthcoming film. According to Deadline, the movie will introduce a different storyline and will not feature previous Jurassic World leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, or original trilogy stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. The film is slated for release on July 2, 2025.

Upcoming venture

Meanwhile, a quick look at Johansson's upcoming film

The "Jurrasic" revelations came as Johansson is currently promoting her upcoming romance drama Fly Me to the Moon, directed by Greg Berlanti. The film also features Channing Tatum. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s Space Race, the plot centers on the relationship between a marketing specialist and a NASA director. It is scheduled for theatrical release in the US on July 12. Meanwhile, Johansson was last seen in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City.