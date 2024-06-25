In brief Simplifying... In brief On his birthday, actor Aftab Shivdasani announced his next film, 'Kasoor', a unique mix of musical romance and horror.

What's the story On the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday, actor Aftab Shivdasani took to social media to announce his forthcoming film, Kasoor. He is currently shooting for the project in the scenic location of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In a heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude and asked for continued love and blessings from fans as he turned a year older. The film is directed by Glen Barrett and is anticipated for release in late 2024 or early 2025.

Shivdasani expresses gratitude and excitement for 'Kasoor'

In his social media post, Shivdasani wrote, "On this special day, as I turn a year older, the only gift I ask for is your love and blessings." "Thank you for all the love over the years. I'm very grateful and blessed to be working on this birthday on a very special film that means a lot to me. Love and gratitude." In the comments, his fans showed support, expressing excitement for his comeback.

'Kasoor': A unique blend of musical romance and horror

Kasoor, written by Mudassar Aziz, is a unique combination of musical romance and horror. Recently, a Hindustan Times report revealed that Shivdasani will be seen in the film alongside actor Urvashi Rautela. More details about the additional cast are expected in the coming months. Interestingly, despite sharing the same title, this new project bears no relation to Shivdasani's 2001 thriller-mystery Kasoor. He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.