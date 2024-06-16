In brief Simplifying... In brief Actress Taapsee Pannu clarified that her wedding was a private affair, not a secret one, and she's unsure about sharing her personal life on social media due to the scrutiny public figures face.

In a previous interview, she revealed her relationship with Boe was not love at first sight but grew over time.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding: A private affair

Taapsee Pannu clarifies her wedding was 'private,' not 'secret' affair

02:41 pm Jun 16, 2024

What's the story The news of Taapsee Pannu's secret wedding to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in March took everyone by surprise. The couple, who had been dating for 11 years, opted to keep the event away from public scrutiny. Despite fans' anticipation for wedding photos, Pannu's social media accounts remain devoid of any such images. Now, in a recent interview, she clarified that it wasn't a "secret" wedding but a "private and personal" event.

'Didn't think about issuing a press release...'

When asked when she will share her wedding look with fans, Pannu told IANS, "I don't think I have given thoughts about my bridal look..." "It wasn't a secret wedding, it was a private and personal event. So, I did not think about issuing a press release." "If at all I get an idea, I will be the first one to share it with you all," she added.

'I've signed up for public life, not my partner...'

Earlier, in a separate interview, when questioned about any plans to share wedding pictures on social media, the actor responded, "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married." "It's me who has signed up for this, not my partner...I am not sure about how I feel...that's why I've kept it to myself."

When Pannu discussed her relationship with Boe and wedding plans

Meanwhile, Pannu, in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan India, revealed that her relationship with Boe wasn't love at first sight. She described their initial dating phase as a period of "testing," stating, "I took time to test if it's really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me." Over time, through constant meetings, she grew fond of him and developed respect for him.

Her upcoming film projects: A quick look

On the professional front, Pannu is set to appear in two upcoming films: Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. She expressed her excitement about the audience's reaction to these films, which are scheduled for close release. "One is a Netflix original, while the other will be released in theaters," she shared. Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, features an ensemble cast and is slated for a theatrical release on August 15.