The wedding festivities are taking place in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's 'sangeet' night theme revealed

By Aikantik Bag 04:24 pm Feb 20, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Tinseltown lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up for their extravagant wedding in Goa, with the sangeet night set for Tuesday. This dazzling Bollywood-themed event will feature glitzy outfits and kick off at 8:00pm, as reported by Indian Express. Reportedly, it will be a night filled with revelry and popular Bollywood chartbusters.

Next Article

Guest list

From Ayushmann, Varun to Shilpa: Bollywood guest list revealed

According to a report by Pinkvilla, celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra will add to the excitement with a special Punjabi wedding mashup performance. The star-studded ceremony will be attended by Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, David Dhawan, and Dinesh Vijan, among others.

Report

Bhagnani has planned a heartwarming surprise for Singh: Report

Meanwhile, a recent report revealed that Bhagnani has a heartwarming surprise in store for his soon-to-be wife Singh. During the sangeet, Bhagnani will dedicate a song called Bin Tere to Singh as a tribute to their love story. Penned by Mayur Puri and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, this song not only celebrates their union but also marks the start of their magical journey together.