SRK's Mannat has 'airport-like' security, reveals 'Dunki' actor Vikram Kochhar

By Aikantik Bag 05:14 pm Dec 18, 202305:14 pm

'Dunki' releases on Thursday

Shah Rukh Khan has been a superstar for decades now and even to date, the actor's personal life has been a mystery to many. From his cars to his houses (especially Mannat), everything remains in the media limelight all the time. Mannat is often regarded as a pilgrimage for Khan lovers and now King Khan's Dunki co-star Vikram Kochhar has revealed some exciting details of the palatial mansion.

Kochhar's experience with Khan

In a conversation with Showsha, Kochhar described the impressive house and its tight security measures, comparing it to "airport security" or entering a five-star hotel. While mentioning SRK's humble nature, he stated, "He was like 'I have just woken up, I woke up slightly late so let's do it. What do you think about the script and let's start reading it.'" Kochhar shared, "Him being friendly and equal with everyone is what is amazing. I have not seen that."

'Dunki' in a nutshell

Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki boasts an all-star cast featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others. Fans are eagerly awaiting as this marks the maiden collaboration between Khan and Hirani. The satirical drama is pitted against Prabhas's Salaar and is arriving in theaters on Thursday.