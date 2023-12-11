Saira Banu pens note on Dilip Kumar's 101st birth anniversary

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Saira Banu pens note on Dilip Kumar's 101st birth anniversary

By Aikantik Bag 04:33 pm Dec 11, 202304:33 pm

Saira Banu celebrates Dilip Kumar's 101st birth anniversary

Dilip Kumar is considered to be a pillar in Bollywood and on the legend's 101st birth anniversary, actor-wife Saira Banu shared a touching tribute on Instagram, showcasing cherished moments with the late Bollywood icon. The post featured photos of birthday cards from 2003 and 2005. Banu is known for her raw and elaborate Instagram posts. Fans also showered their heartfelt wishes for the late actor.

2/3

'I found immense joy in his chivalrous nature'

Banu penned, "Once more it is December the 11th, the day of days when the skies are blue with a smattering of dreams like puffy white clouds that seem to be dancing in the skies with happiness and exaltation." She recalled their exchange of handwritten notes and said, "I always tried to be a devoted wife to him, and I found immense joy in his chivalrous nature, which unfailingly filled my life with happiness. Happy Birthday Yousuf Sahib!"

3/3

Instagram Post