Spoiler! Unpacking post-credits scene of Ranbir Kapoor's gory 'Animal'

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Spoiler! Unpacking post-credits scene of Ranbir Kapoor's gory 'Animal'

By Isha Sharma 01:34 pm Dec 02, 202301:34 pm

'Animal' has an important post-credits scene

"These guys (critics) are calling this (Kabir Singh) a violent film. I want to tell them, 'I will show them what a violent film is,'" famously said director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a 2019 interview with journalist Anupama Chopra. And with Animal, released on Friday, he has kept his promise. Gore and macabre violence are integral to the film, especially in THAT post-credits scene!

2/5

Read further only if you have watched 'Animal'

Did you unfortunately walk out of the theater without watching the post-credit scene? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Pivot back to the point where Zoya (Tripti Dimri) reveals Abrar's (Bobby Deol) plan to Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor): Abrar has a brother, Aziz, a professional butcher who will undergo surgeries to look like Ranvijay and annihilate his entire family in true-blue Bollywood fashion.

3/5

Zoya's role in rest of story

After the credits end, we see Aziz has indeed gone through the aforementioned surgeries. Moreover, Zoya is his captive, kept alive so that she can confirm whether Aziz looks like Ranvijay or not. Zoya agrees that he does, and Aziz goes on to ruthlessly butcher two of Ranvijay's cousins, with the room (and Aziz's own T-shirt) completely soaked in fresh blood.

4/5

Will the new kids also play a part?

The scene also includes Aziz's declaration that he will get married to the young wife left behind by Abrar (she interestingly has just given birth to two identical twins). Also, Zoya is revealed to be pregnant. However, it could even be Ranvijay's child! So, we can expect the second part of Animal to be Aziz versus Ranvijay (essentially Kapoor v/s Kapoor!).

5/5

'Animal 2' might be RK's second double-role film

Going by the post-credits scene, the sequel will be titled Animal Park. The storyline also seems to hint that the next generation (Zoya's kids and Abrar's two twins) will also have a concrete role to play in the next part. If the sequel comes to pass, it will be Kapoor's second double role after Shamshera, which was a dud but earned him acclaim nonetheless.