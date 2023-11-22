Confirmed! Kartik Aaryan joins Karan Johar-Ektaa Kapoor's epic war drama

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

Confirmed! Kartik Aaryan joins Karan Johar-Ektaa Kapoor's epic war drama

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 am Nov 22, 202310:38 am

Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar's next production

Did Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar bury the hatchet? This has been the talk of B-town for some months and now it seems to be true. On his 33rd birthday, Aaryan took to Instagram and announced his collaboration with KJo. The epic war drama will be co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor and is slated for August 15, 2025 release. Based on true events, this actioner will be helmed by Sandeep Modi of Aarya 2 and The Night Manager fame.

2/4

The war drama will celebrate Indian Army

Reportedly, it's a preparation-heavy film with lots of action and Aaryan will undergo a transformation for his role. The captivating script has been penned by Aseem Arora. The film celebrates the Indian Army and is set against a backdrop not explored to date. With this film in Aryan's kitty, he has a massive lineup for the next two years.

3/4

Aaryan's loaded artillery of films

Besides this war drama, Aaryan has a full plate with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 lined up. The recently announced movie will go on floors later in 2024. In the meantime, Johar is hard at work on the script for his next directorial project, rumored to be a two-hero action film.

4/4

Instagram Post