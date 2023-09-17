Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor has 'no PR, no manager'

Written by Isha Sharma September 17, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

Karan Johar has broken down Ranbir Kapoor's acting process

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the very few personalities from Indian showbiz who is not active on social media and keeps a low profile. Kapoor only usually appears on TV shows and interacts with the media ahead of a release, as he did earlier this year for Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Now, director Karan Johar has shed light on RK's privacy and stoic nature.

RK has incredible amount of patience: Johar

On Kapoor's nature, Johar exclusively told Mid-Day, "He is the most patient human being I know. You can keep him waiting for 14 hours on set and he won't say a thing." "He does one film at a time...he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own," he added.

How Kapoor allots his dates

Further about Kapoor's ability to work sans a manager, Johar added, "You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has his dates, he knows which brands he is doing, he knows his schedules, he knows his days off." "He feeds off the filmmaker, he just wants to hang out with the filmmaker and get into [his] mind and then deliver," he said.

RK is guided by words to deliver his best

The filmmaker further revealed that while they were working on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor would often ask him for a word that could define the entire scene, and that became his performance's guiding light. Johar also underlined Kapoor's detachment and added that the actor would often eat his meals alone in a restaurant and then simply prepare to call it a day.

Difference between Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director was also asked about the difference between Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, whom he recently directed in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Johar responded that Singh is a "director's actor" and "if he has a great director that film will be great." Singh draws inspiration from "the director's vision" and the world around him," KJo reportedly said.

