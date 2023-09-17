Madhuri being considered for Saroj Khan biopic: Their timeless bond

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 17, 2023 | 03:47 pm 3 min read

Revisiting the timeless bond of Madhuri Dixit, late Saroj Khan

The biopic of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, directed by Hansal Mehta, is reportedly in the early stages of development, with casting decisions still being finalized. The latest updates suggest that Madhuri Dixit is being considered for a role in the film, given her extensive collaboration with the late maestro of choreography, Khan, on a multitude of chart-topping songs. As we await the confirmation, it is only fitting to revisit the timeless bond that the dynamic duo shared.

Why does this story matter?

On July 3, 2021—which marked the first death anniversary of Khan—T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar announced a biopic chronicling the life of the legendary choreographer. With a career spanning nearly four decades, Khan choreographed an astounding array of over 3,000 songs. As the pioneering female choreographer in Bollywood, she was celebrated for her unparalleled grace and innovative dance moves. The anticipation for a biopic capturing her journey is palpable among her devoted fan base.

But first, here's why Dixit is being considered

Khan's daughter, Sukaina, stated that according to her, Dixit would be an ideal choice for one of the roles as multiple actors need to be cast to portray different phases of her mother's life, reported Hindustan Times. "We need at least three people who play three different roles and show mom's journey. I would like Madhuri ma'am to be part of it, but she can probably show the latter stages of mom's life," explained Sukaina.

Khan's favorite student—Dixit

The bond between the duo extended far beyond the realm of dance. Affectionately known as "Master ji," Khan imparted her knowledge to many actors, yet it was Dixit who always remained her "favorite student." Their long-lasting partnership began with Subash Ghai's Uttar Dakshin. Following that, they birthed numerous iconic dance sequences—from sizzling sensuality in Ek Do Teen from Tezaab to the mesmerizing grace of Maar Daala from Devdas, this duo weaved magic together.

Monumental success of 'Ek Do Teen' song

Khan and Dixit achieved monumental success with the iconic song Ek Do Teen from the movie Tezaab (1988). Dixit's scintillating performance, choreographed to perfection by Khan, led to the creation of the Best Choreographer category at the Filmfare Awards. Khan reportedly went on to claim this award an astounding eight times. In 2020, the Devdas actor shared a throwback video where Khan disclosed that she choreographed the entire song in just 20 minutes.

'Dola Re Dola' to 'Tabah Ho Gaye': Their notable collaborations

One of the most challenging choreography of Khan's illustrious career was the song Dola Re Dola. She synchronized the steps of two superstar dancers, Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Notably, for this song, she won her first National Film Award for Best Choreography. The duo reunited for the spellbinding song Tabah Ho Gaye in Kalank, once again creating magic on the silver screen. Tragically, this proved to be the final choreographed song by the maestro.

She used to give me strength on sets: Dixit

In a candid 2021 interview, Dixit fondly recalled how she once received one of Khan's famous scoldings. The actor reportedly said, "Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once, she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up, and she said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'... I miss her a lot." She further acknowledged that Khan's presence had always provided her with "strength on sets."

