By Isha Sharma 02:15 am Nov 12, 2023

Remembering Amjad Khan on his birth anniversary

The world may better know Amjad Khan as the ruthless, unforgiving, and conniving Gabbar Singh from Ramesh Sippy's 1975 Hindi classic Sholay. However, the late actor delivered several other memorable performances. From Muqaddar Ka Sikandar to Yaarana and Maa Kasam to Dada, his repertoire is full of films that have leveraged his talent to the fullest. On his birth anniversary, stream these movies.

'Dada' (1979)

Dada, which won Khan a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, was directed by Jugal Kishore and starred Vinod Mehra, Bindiya Goswami, Raza Murad, Jagdeep, Satyendra Kapoor, and Ramesh Deo. A drama about marital conflicts and domestic disputes, it was produced by Kishore and had music by Usha Khanna, known for films such as Khoj and Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi.

'Qurbani' (1980)

Khan received a Filmfare Award (Supporting Actor) nomination for Qurbani, where he played a police inspector. Headlined by Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Mac Mohan, the romantic action thriller was directed by Feroz. It's best remembered for its song Aap Jaisa Koi, sung by Pakistani popstar Nazia Hassan, and Amit Kumar and Kanchan's Laila O Laila.

'Love Story' (1981)

Rajendra Kumar Tuli and Rahul Rawail's Love Story ushered in another Filmfare Award nomination for Khan in the Best Supporting Actor category. Starring Kumar Gaurav, Vijayta Pandit, Vidya Sinha, Irani, and Danny Denzongpa, the film marked the debuts of both Pandit and Gaurav. Khan essayed the role of Constable Sher Singh in Love Story, which is now streaming on YouTube.

'Yaarana' (1981)

Who can forget Raakesh Kumar's 1981 classic Yaarana, which is famous even today, thanks to songs such as Chhookar Mere Mann Ko, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, and Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana? While Amitabh Bachchan played the protagonist (Kishan), Khan played his best friend, Bishan, a rich entrepreneur. A critically acclaimed performance, it earned Khan a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

'Utsav' (1984)

Did you know Khan didn't only shine in villainous and intense roles but was also skilled in the craft of comedy? In Girish Karnad's Utsav, Khan played Vatsayana, the author of Kamasutra and the story's narrator. The erotic film was based on Mrichakatika (The Little Clay Cart), a classic Sanskrit play by Śūdraka. Khan was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian.