Matchbox Shots developing project on Sidhu Moose Wala; rights acquired

By Aikantik Bag 12:23 pm Nov 01, 202312:23 pm

The project will be based on 'Who Killed Moosewala?'

Indian production company Matchbox Shots is working on a project revolving around the life and tragic death of Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi-language musician and actor gained international fame, with his work appearing on Billboard charts worldwide. Sidhu's music often tackled controversial topics, making him a spokesperson for many. In 2022, Sidhu was tragically killed by unidentified gunmen on May 29, aged 28.

Project details and Matchbox Shots's previous works

As per Variety, Dikssha Jyote Routray is spearheading the project. Routray commented, "The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding." The production company is currently in talks with various platforms regarding the project, and it remains undecided whether it will be a film or a series. Matchbox Shots boasts an acclaimed slate of films including Andhadhun, Monica O My Darling, and Scoop, among others.

Based on the bestselling book 'Who Killed Moosewala?'

Matchbox Shots secured the rights to crime reporter Jupinderjit Singh's 2023 bestseller Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab. The book delves into the Punjabi music scene and examines the impact of drugs and the surge in violence fueled by gangsters' increasing control in Punjab.