By Aikantik Bag 01:18 pm Nov 02, 202301:18 pm

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday and social media is flooded with emotional wishes from fans and colleagues all across the world. Among those sending their regards were Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jawan director Atlee. They took to social media and posted some endearing photographs too.

Kajol wished him a 'Supercalifrangilistic yearr ahead'

Devgn posted a snapshot of Jawan and penned, "Here's to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous! Happy Birthday @iamsrk." Kajol wished him a "Supercalifrangilistic yearr ahead" and expressed her belief that it would be a great one. Advani sent "lots and lots and lots of love," while Malhotra shared a photo with the birthday celebrant and tweeted, "Happy birthday @iamsrk sir! Keep shining. Big love and respect always." Kareena Kapoor Khan also conveyed her affection to King Khan.

