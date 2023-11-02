Emily Hampshire apologizes over Depp-Heard Halloween costume; netizens aren't convinced

By Isha Sharma 01:15 pm Nov 02, 202301:15 pm

Emily Hampshire has apologized for dressing up as Johnny Depp on Halloween

Schitt's Creek actor Emily Hampshire may have thought dressing up as Johnny Depp for Halloween was funny, but the internet strongly disagreed. Recently, Hampshire and her friend decided to dress up as Depp and his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard for Halloween, but their sartorial choices were met with enormous disdain and vehemence on social media. Subsequently, Hampshire apologized, but people are mostly unforgiving.

Take a look at the now-deleted photos

She was targeted for mocking DV victims

As soon as Hampshire put up the photos, people were taken aback and were aghast at her choice, saying that she was "mocking the survivors and victims of domestic abuse." Some people said that as a celebrity, she must do better, while others added that "the trial between Depp and Heard is over, there's no need to bring it up once again."

Then, she posted an apology note on Instagram, Twitter

Following the heated backlash, Hampshire took to her Instagram﻿ and Twitter and apologized for her mistake. Part of her post read, "I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I have ever done. In the future, I will do better. I am so sorry." She added that she was "deeply sorry" and "ashamed" for her actions.

Read her entire apology here

However, most people are still not satisfied

The actor's apology has seemed to divide people; while some have forgiven her, others haven't been so lenient. One response to Hampshire's apology suggested she should not apologize to the public but directly to Heard instead, while another added, "I want to know why she thought it was a good idea." Another reiterated these thoughts, "Good for her. Domestic violence is not funny. Ever."

Here's another complaint

Some seemed to have forgiven her

On the other hand, a few others have viewed the entire situation as "comical" and presented the example of comedians to demonstrate how "some things should only be taken as a joke." "Everyone knows she wasn't promoting domestic violence. But she's in the media circle where she must now apologize or face work and social consequences," said a supportive tweet.

Flashback: What's the rift between Depp and Heard?

Depp and Heard underwent a defamation trial that went on for seven weeks in Fairfax County, Virginia﻿. The altercation finds its roots in a The Washington Post op-ed written by Heard in 2018 where she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." While they settled in December 2022 and Depp went back to work, Heard's career has come to somewhat of a halt.

