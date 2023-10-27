Most explosive revelations made by Britney Spears against Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has been caught in the eye of the storm after pop star Britney Spears made a string of explosive revelations against him in her memoir, The Woman in Me. The ex-flames reportedly dated between 1999 and 2002. Owing to the controversies surrounding an alleged pregnancy and subsequent abortion, Timberlake has now canceled several scheduled performances and has turned off comments on Instagram.

On Timberlake's infidelity and her reaction

Spears wrote, "There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it." She also recounted an instance when he was "caught with a girl in a car" but she "didn't say anything."

More on his infidelity and attraction toward other women

Spears continued, "Another time, we were in Vegas, and one of my dancers was hanging out with him and told me he'd gestured toward a girl and said, 'Yeah, man, I hit that last night.'" "I don't want to say who he was talking about because she's actually very popular and she's married with kids now. I don't want her to feel bad."

On getting pregnant and Timberlake's discouraging reaction to it

Recounting her pregnancy with Timberlake, she penned, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated." "But Justin definitely wasn't happy...he said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

On eventually getting a painful abortion

"On the appointed day, with only Felicia (her assistant) and Justin there, I took the little pills. Soon I started having excruciating cramps. I went into the bathroom and stayed there for hours, lying on the floor, sobbing and screaming." "Justin came in and lay with me. He got his guitar and he lay there with me strumming it," wrote Spears recounting her abortion.

On him allegedly breaking up via a text

"He started being very standoffish with me. Ultimately, he ended our relationship by text while I was on the set for the video for the Overprotected remix. After [that], I had to go back out and dance," wrote Spears about their breakup. She also believes that due to their tumultuous relationship, people viewed her as a"harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy."

'The Woman in Me': Brief description and themes

Goodreads describes the book as, "A brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her terms, at last." The memoir came out on October 24, 2023, and was published by Gallery Books.