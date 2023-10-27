Here's what happened to the woman who stalked BTS's V

By Isha Sharma 10:49 am Oct 27, 202310:49 am

A so-called fan recently stalked V

Fame comes at a price and nobody knows it better than celebrities who regularly put up with crazy, borderline scary antics of some of their "fans." BTS's V (Kim Tae-hyung) became the latest victim of a fan's "love" gone wrong, and on Friday, South Korean news outlets reported that the police have arrested a woman for stalking him and trying to speak to him.

The woman even handed him a marriage certificate

Per Mk.co.kr, a Korean portal, the incident allegedly transpired around 6:30pm KST on Thursday. The woman, reportedly in her 30s, was waiting in front of V's house, and when he arrived, she chased after him in the parking lot, and then in the elevator. She didn't stop there and tried to hand him over a marriage certificate, thus violating the stalking punishment law.

She fled but police were able to track her down

Though the woman fled the crime scene soon after, the police were alerted by the security guard of the building, and the authorities identified her based on the details written in the aforementioned certificate. South Korean outlets have also reported that this isn't the only time the stalker has chased after V; she is a repeat offender and has done so previously as well.

BigHit Music has a 'no-tolerance' policy for such crimes

BigHit Music, the agency that handles BTS, has reacted to the crime. In a statement, they said, "We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist's personal life and threaten their safety." Meanwhile, after the alarming incident, V shared his photo against the backdrop of the sunset on Weverse and wrote, "It's okay, don't worry."

More about V and his recent project

V has been with BTS since 2013, and apart from singing, has appeared on shows such as Show! Music Core and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. In September, he unveiled his solo debut album, Layover, with the music video of the track titled Slow Dancing. Layover comprises six tracks: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).