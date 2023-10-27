OTT weekend watchlist: Titles premiering on your favorite streamers

OTT weekend watchlist: Titles premiering on your favorite streamers

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:57 am Oct 27, 2023

'Koffee With Karan' to 'Aspirants' S02: Interesting series/films premiering on OTT this weekend

We are back with our weekly listicle of titles that you can watch on different streamers. Every week, streaming platforms treat us with new content, varying from different genres to formats. Whether is a film or a series, there is something to watch for audiences of every category and genre. Check out new releases that you can enjoy over the weekend.

'Aspirants' S02

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapiyal, Shivankit Parihar, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, The Viral Fever (TVF) has returned with the second season of Aspirants. The coming-of-age drama revolves around a group of UPSC aspirants, one of whom has become an IAS officer while the rest continue their struggle. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Date of release: Wednesday, October 25

'Life on Our Planet'

If you love nature documentaries then Life on Our Planet should be on your watchlist. First announced in January this year, the series has acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg as its executive producer while Morgan Freeman has joined as the narrator. It is backed by Amblin Television and Silverback Films. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Wednesday, October 25

'Koffee With Karan' S08

Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan has returned with its eighth season. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the first episode has already garnered positive reviews. Each episode of the series will be released weekly. Stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and others are expected to grace the couch. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: Thursday, October 26

'Sister Death'

Sister Death is a Spanish supernatural horror movie helmed by Paco Plaza. The film, written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría, is a prequel to Veronica, which was released in the year 2017. Starring Aria Bedmar in the lead role, the film is set in the Civil War's aftermath following the story of a nun. Where to Watch: Netflix Date of release: Friday, October 27

'Koozhangal' (Pebbles)

Tamil filmmaker PS Vinothraj's 2021 film Koozhangal (Pebbles)﻿ is set for its OTT debut. Backed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures, the film is a story about a father and a son, their lives, complicated family relations, and their journey to self-discovery. The film stars Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in the leading roles. Where to watch: SonyLIV Date of release: Friday, October 27