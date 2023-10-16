Must-watch documentaries for nature lovers

Best documentaries on environment

We are in times when the world is facing critical environmental challenges and a growing awareness of the importance of preserving our planet and at times like this, the power of documentaries to educate, inspire, and advocate for change is more significant than ever. These documentaries not only showcase the Earth's unparalleled beauty but also highlight the urgent need for conservation and sustainable practices.

'March of the Penguins' (2005)

A National Geographic production, the American version of the documentary March of the Penguins is narrated by Morgan Freeman. It's a breathtakingly beautiful documentary that provides a glimpse into the annual migration of Emperor penguins as they make a heroic and harrowing journey through the most desolate terrain amid subfreezing temperatures and the South Pole's snowstorms to their traditional breeding ground.

'Planet Earth' (2006)

BBC's mini docuseries Planet Earth took four years to be filmed and is the most expensive documentary commissioned by the broadcaster. It has won four Primetime Emmy Awards. "A world beyond expectation... Four years in the making, this is the earth celebrated as never before," describes BBC. Narrated by David Attenborough, it covers almost all habitats including deserts, seas, forests, mountains, and polar regions.

'Virunga' (2014)

The Oscar-nominated investigative documentary film Virunga follows the brave rangers who risked their lives to protect and save Africa's most valuable national park along with its endangered gorillas. The Virunga National Park is called the "natural lung" by the UNESCO. It provides a glimpse into the park's biodiversity and its beauty that remains untouched through the perspective of gorilla caregiver André Bauma.

'Our Planet' (2019)

From the makers of BBC's Planet Earth, led by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey and narrated by Attenborough, Our Planet is one of Netflix's first documentaries. With innovative cinematography, the docuseries shows "exhilarating visuals and stunning footage" of the world's rarest animals coexisting with dark facts and hard truths about how humans are affecting the habitats and species of the globe.

'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet' (2020)

In David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, British broadcaster, biologist, author, and natural historian Attenborough shares stories from his life and the evolution of life on Earth in the aftermath of the loss of wild places. Through this unique documentary, he shares his concerns about the risks posed by the effects of human activity on natural habitat and provides hope for the future.