Top documentaries that you must watch, as per IMDb ratings

Entertainment 2 min read

By Namrata Ganguly 06:37 pm Oct 16, 202306:37 pm

Best documentary films, IMDb-rated

Offering a window into real-life stories, issues, and events, documentaries have the remarkable power to inform and inspire us with facts and truths in the rawest form. From social and environmental issues to intimate portraits of extraordinary individuals, we have brought to you documentaries that have left an indelible mark on viewers and critics alike and are rated highest on IMDb.

'Night and Fog' (1956)- 8.6/10

Directed by Alain Resnais, the 1956 French documentary Night and Fog was made a decade after France's liberation and the end of World War II. The powerful and unforeseen documentary gives a glimpse into the horrors of the Holocaust through documents, films, and photographs found in German, Polish, and French archives, as per Mubi's synopsis. It also comprises footage of what remains of Auschwitz.

'Dear Zachary' (2008)- 8.5/10

Kurt Kuenne shot, wrote, and directed the documentary film Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father chronicling the life of Andrew Bagby for his son who would never be able to meet him. Bagby was murdered by his ex-girlfriend who after fleeing the country, announced that she was pregnant with Bagby's child. It's an unforgettable journey of grief, love, and justice.

'Samsara' (2011)- 8.4/10

Directed by Ron Fricke, Samsara is a non-narrative and immersive documentary that was shot in 25 countries spanning over five years showcasing the beauty and diversity of our world. Through breathtaking cinematography and time-lapse sequences, the documentary explores the interconnectedness of humanity and nature. It's a reflection on the cyclical nature of existence and the wonders of our planet.

'The Cove' (2009)- 8.4/10

Directed by Louie Psihoyos, The Cove is an Oscar-winning documentary film that exposes the dark and hidden world of dolphin hunting in Taiji, Japan. It follows a team of activists and scientists led by Richard O'Barry, a famous dolphin trainer, as they risk their lives to uncover the shocking truth about this brutal practice and shed light on environmental conservation and animal rights issues.

'Hoop Dreams' (1994)- 8.3/10

Steve Hames's Oscar-nominated documentary film Hoop Dreams follows two inner-city Chicago teenagers, William Gates and Arthur Agee, as they chase their dreams of becoming professional basketball players. Spanning over five years, the film provides a close look at the challenges, triumphs, and setbacks these young athletes face while exploring the themes of ambition, race, and the American dream.