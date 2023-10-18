Al Pacino to headline Barry Levinson's JFK conspiracy film 'Assassination'

Al Pacino to headline Barry Levinson's JFK conspiracy film 'Assassination'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:13 am Oct 18, 202310:13 am

Barry Levinson to helm Al Pacino-led 'Assassination'

Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson has been officially tapped to direct the much-anticipated thriller Assassination, as reported by Deadline. This upcoming film aims to unravel the conspiracy surrounding the assassination of former United States President John F Kennedy. The film's script—penned by Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet—delves into a complex narrative that explores Chicago mobster Sam Giancana's suspected involvement in the orchestration of JFK's murder.

'Assassination' will revisit tragic events surrounding JFK's murder: Report

In Assassination, the legacy of JFK—the 35th President of the US—takes center stage. This upcoming film is said to revisit the tragic events surrounding his assassination in 1963. The narrative reimagines Kennedy's death as a carefully orchestrated hit, masterminded by Chicago's notorious mob kingpin, Giancana. The motive behind this alleged act of vengeance is said to be Kennedy's initiatives to dismantle organized crime, despite having received substantial support from the mob for his presidential election.

Star-studded cast will be led by Al Pacino

Assassination will witness an impressive ensemble cast, with legendary actor Al Pacino taking on the role of senior mob boss Tony Accardo. Sharing the screen with him is Shia LaBeouf, a BAFTA winner. This star-studded lineup also includes Oscar nominees Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta, NBR Award winner Rebecca Pidgeon, and Golden Globe-nominated singer and actor Courtney Love.

'Assassination's production was slated to commence in September in Vancouver

Assassination is under the direction of Levinson, with a script co-written by Mamet alongside Nicholas Celozzi. Renowned cinematographer Robert Elswitt—an Oscar winner for his work on There Will Be Blood—is set to capture the film's visuals. The film is being produced by Corey Large (It Follows), Jason Sosnoff (Wise Guys), and Giancana's grandnephew Celozzi (The Class). As per the above-mentioned report, production was initially slated to commence in Vancouver in September.

More about Mamet and Levinson's notable successes in their careers

The film's screenwriter, Mamet, is a two-time Oscar nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner. He has written numerous successful plays, including Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-the-Plow, which earned him Tony nominations. Mamet's screenwriting credits include The Postman Always Rings Twice, The Untouchables, Hoffa, and Hannibal. Meanwhile, Levinson has enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood, winning Best Director at the Oscars for 1989's Rain Man, starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman.