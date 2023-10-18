Highs and lows of former celebrity couple, Britney Spears-Justin Timberlake

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:56 am Oct 18, 2023

Justin Timberlake (L) and Britney Spears (R) started dating in the year 1999

It is no secret that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were in a relationship back in the day. They dated for about three years, from 1999 to 2002, becoming one of the most talked-about exes, to date. Two decades on, their relationship still makes it to the news. Here are times when they openly said things in favor of, and against each other.

November 2002: Timberlake released 'Cry Me A River'

A little after their break-up in 2002, Timberlake's single Cry Me a River made headlines, for he shot the video with a lookalike of Spears. He also co-wrote the lyrics, which read: "Told me you loved me/Why did you leave me all alone?" He initially denied that the song had any connection with Spears; he kept saying it was about him.

November 2003: When Spears felt 'exploited'

Timberlake painted her as unfaithful in their relationship. When she was asked by journalist Diane Sawyer about it, she said, "I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way. I'm not technically saying he's wrong, but I'm not technically saying he's right either. It was a really weird time...I just felt very exploited and very weird."

April 2020: Spears continued to root for Timberlake

Irrespective of what Timberlake said in the past about their relationship, Spears continued to support her ex. She once posted a video of herself dancing to one of his songs and complimented his music. "I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago.... but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT!!!!!," she wrote on Instagram.

February 2021: Timberlake's public apology

After all the things Timberlake said about their break up, he finally made a public apology to Spears in 2021. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right," he said, adding, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears."

June 2021: Supporting Spears during the conservatorship battle

When Spears was fighting her conservatorship battle, she found support in her former boyfriend. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was...what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," he said, reacting to her IUD claims that refrained her from having more children.

October 2023: Spears on her abortion while dating Timberlake

In her memoir The Woman In Me, Spears revealed that she was expecting a baby with Timberlake, but had to undergo an abortion. "This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she wrote.