Martin Scorsese opens up about Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali'

By Aikantik Bag 05:58 pm Oct 09, 2023

'Killers of the Flower Moon' releases on October 27 in India

Martin Scorsese is hailed as one of the greatest filmmakers in the world. The director's latest film Killers of the Flower Moon is set for an October 27 release. The acclaimed director has often spoken about the profound impact of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1955 masterpiece, Pather Panchali, on his life and works. In a recent conversation, he spoke about India's influence on his filmmaking career.

Scorsese's take on 'Pather Panchali'

Speaking to PTI, Scorsese stated he was first exposed to Indian culture through Jean Renoir's 1951 film, The River, set in Kolkata. However, it was Pather Panchali which opened his eyes to the universality of human experiences and understanding of diverse cultures. He emphasized, "So from that point on, cinema opened to me many different worlds. I wonder what it would be like to be a colonized person and a wide part of a colonized world that you live in."

More of Scorsese on 'Pather Panchali'

Scorsese further expressed how he felt after watching Ray's directorial. He said, "The difference is that [Pather Panchali] is being made by them, the real people, and I'm being introduced to another culture and another way of thinking, a whole life and the universality of it all."

'Killers of the Flower Moon' received rave reviews from critics

Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon centers around the FBI's investigation into a set of murders involving the Osage people, a Midwestern Native American tribe, after oil is discovered in Oklahoma during the 1920s. Following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, has received glowing reviews.