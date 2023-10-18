'Castaway Diva' trailer starring Park Eun-bin teases tale of dreams



Park Eun-bin's 'Castaway Diva' set to premiere on October 28

Netflix has unveiled a new clip for the highly-anticipated tvN K-drama, Castaway Diva! Park Eun-bin, known for her role in the International Emmy Award-winning show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, takes the lead role of a determined aspiring singer who ends up stranded on a deserted island. The series is scheduled to premiere on October 28. Ahead of its release, here's everything you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

Castaway Diva is directed by Oh Choong-hwan and written by Park Hye-ryun. This marks their third collaboration following the success of While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. The series is reportedly set to take over the time slot previously occupied by Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun on tvN. Anticipation for Castaway Diva is soaring due to its emotionally charged storyline, which is expected to strike a chord with viewers.

Trailer: An aspiring tale of dreams, determination, resilience

The newly released clip provides a sneak peek at Park's character, Seo Mok-ha, who is saved from a deserted island. Throughout her isolation, she finds solace and inspiration in her favorite song, holding onto strength and hope. Fast forward 15 years, and the resilient songstress is finally rescued, leading her to an unexpected encounter with her ultimate idol, the once-famous Yoon Ran-joo.

Meet 'Castaway Diva's ensemble cast and creative team

The captivating story of Castaway Diva is brought to life by a skilled ensemble cast, featuring Chae Jong-hyeop as Kang Bo-geol and Cha Hak-yeon as Woo-hak, who play crucial roles in Seo's journey. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers unveiled stunning character posters on Monday, which showcased Park in a heavenly light, enjoying the sun on the remote island while playfully exploring the seashore.

Park shed light on her decision to headline 'Castaway Diva'

In an interview with Soompi, Park shed light on her decision to take on the role in Castaway Diva, expressing her curiosity about the life that awaits her character in the future. Intrigued by the title and the character's unique journey from a deserted island to a promising future, she elaborated, "I aim to find the answers through Seo and turn the seemingly impossible into reality alongside her."