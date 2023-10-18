Before Dev's 'Bagha Jatin,' read about real-life revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee

'Bagha Jatin' releases on October 19

Bengali cinema's superstar Dev is gearing up for the release of his upcoming pan-India film Bagha Jatin. The film releases in Bengali on Thursday, whereas releases in Hindi on Friday. The period action drama revolves around the life of revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee aka Bagha Jatin. As we wait for the film's release let's dive into revolutionary Mukherjee's life and work.

Who was Jatindranath Mukherjee?

Mukherjee was a real-life revolutionary who became a pillar of the Indian Independence movement in Bengal. Mukherjee is often regarded as one of the key leaders of the Jugantar party (one of the two secret revolutionary parties of Bengal then). Ever since childhood, Mukherjee was known for his physical bravery, charitable nature, and love for acting in theaters.

How and when was Mukherjee named 'Bagha Jatin'?

Mukherjee was a spiritual person who had ventured on a journey of seeking inner peace to Bholananda Giri of Haridwar after his eldest son Atindra's death. When he returned to his village, he knew about a menacing tiger in the vicinity and took it down single-handedly. For this feat, the Government of Bengal awarded him the silver shield and he was titled Bagha Jatin.

Involvement in various revolutionary activities

This event is often touted to be a turning point in his life, as he got involved in more revolutionary activities. From being named in the infamous 1908 Alipore Bombing case to being arrested for the Howrah-Shibpur conspiracy case in 1910, Mukherjee went through it all. Interestingly, Mukherjee was highly influenced by Swami Vivekananda and his vision of a politically independent India.

Battle of Balasore: Mukherjee's indomitable spirit

As his armed revolution was at its peak, he was trapped by British officers in 1915 which led to a 75-minute-long gunfight known as the Battle of Balasore, between the British officers and five Indian revolutionaries. Revolutionary Chittapriya Ray Chaudhuri died on the spot, whereas Mukherjee succumbed to injuries a week later. Two other revolutionaries were hanged at Balasore district jail.

Dev's period action drama in a nutshell

The upcoming film encapsulates the life and spirit of the revolutionary leader and director Arun Roy has opted for a larger-than-life commercial treatment. Much like SS Rajamouli's RRR, Bagha Jatin promises power-packed action sequences and high-octane emotional beats. The cast includes Sudipta Chakraborty, Sreeja Dutta, and Carl Andrew Harte, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dev Entertainment Ventures.