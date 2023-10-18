Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' shows rock-solid hold

Fukrey 3 is quiet, steady, and raking in money with ease. The third installment of the iconic comedy franchise has been praised by critics and received viewers' love. The same is being reflected in its box office collection. The Pulkit Samrat-headlined film is set to breach the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark soon in India and fans are eagerly waiting for the milestone.

A case study for future mid-budget movies

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 92.28 crore in India. The movie's exponential rise is a prime example of mid-budget films in Bollywood. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.

